President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stones for three residential complexes and examines works at city mosque [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republıc of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today laid a foundation stone for the second residential complex in the city of Zangilan and got acquainted with the work done in the Zangilan city mosque.

Then, the head of state laid foundation stones for the third, fourth residential complexes in the city of Zangilan and 160-seat kindergarten.

