28 September 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Jabrayil district.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for an administrative building in the city of Jabrayil and examined the construction progress of the Jabrayil Residential Complex – the first residential quarter being built in the city by the State Housing Construction Agency.

---

