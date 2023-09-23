Former ICESCO Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on victory in anti-terrorist measures

23 September 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Former Director General of ICESCO, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the successful completion of local anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, Azernews reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It is my great pleasure to congratulate your Excellency on defeating the armed terrorist militia in Garabagh, and force it to surrender its arms.

This new victory is a strong step to make peace and stability prevail in the whole region.

I pray to Almighty Allah to support you and the Azerbaijani people.

Please accept, Excellency, my profound respect and sincere regards.

Sincerely,

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri

Former Director General of ICESCO

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz