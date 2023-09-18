interview with Imran Khalid

18 September 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

My first impression of Azerbaijan, it is a very upcoming and promising country toward modernization. Concretely, Azerbaijan is on the track for development. When you move around in Baku and upcountry towns you get the feeling that the country is really passing through a very big and major transformation.

I had an opportunity to visit Baku five years ago and it is my second visit after the COVID. Within five years, I observed great changes, especially in infrastructure. Besides, you can feel enthusiasm and happiness among the people on the streets of Baku or other cities.

The overall attitude of Azerbaijanis toward Pakistan is phenomenal. It is really very cordial, very friendly and brotherly. Wherever you go, whenever you mention that you are from Pakistan, people immediately welcome you wholeheartedly. I witnessed that all Azerbaijanis respect and love Pakistanis as brothers, as their own ones. This is the only country, I guess other than Turkiye, where I observed that kind of affection for Pakistanis.

As for the relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, they have always been a cordial and very close relationship. I think there are very few countries that have as much fraternal relationship as Azerbaijan and Pakistan do. Particularly, in the last ten years, these relationships are growing very fast. In fields like diplomacy, military and so on we see tremendous growth. Another important field that should be emphasized is tourism. Currently, more and more Pakistanis are actually visiting Azerbaijan as their vacation destination. I am one of them who visited Azerbaijan three times.

In fact, Azerbaijan has become one of the most popular places among tourists. The airlines of both countries are actually now operating. Direct flights exist between Baku - Karachi, and Baku -Lahore as well. So, people-to-people contact exists and it is expected to increase further. As I said before, even if you walk around Baku streets, you can see plenty of Pakistani restaurants. It foreshadows the flux of Pakistani tourists. Besides, it also speaks about a number of Pakistanis who decided to settle in Azerbaijan which is very encouraging.