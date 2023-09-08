Azercell's Idea Incubation Program kicks off in ADA university

8 September 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

As a part of Azercell's "Idea Incubation Program", ADA students start working on the development of their innovative ideas!

Some 20 teams with a desire to build a startup were registered.

The selection stage of the "Idea Incubation Program" initiated by "Azercell Telekom" LLC within the framework of cooperation with the ADA University Foundation (Azerbaijan) and ADA University has ended. Thanks to the program, 20 teams who want to develop their innovative ideas and raise them to the next level and start a startup have been registered.

In the mentoring sessions held at ADA University as part of the program, students started working on selected topics with some of the professional mentors who participated in the seminars of local and foreign experts. Nargiz Taghizadeh, head of Azercell's Product Management department, Svetlana Agalarova, head of Digital Solutions and Partnerships department, Zaur Huseynov, head of Data Modeling department, Nureddin Sadili, teacher of the Faculty of Information Technologies and Engineering of ADA University, participate as mentors. Sessions: "Business diversification strategy: Azercell's new "Fintech" business direction", "Technological solutions in the field of education and sports", "Detecting customer loss", "Formation of startup mindset", "IT Project management", "MVP preparation", " "Preparation of successful startup presentations" will cover such topics. Providing teams with dedicated mentors will greatly enhance their experience and increase their chances of turning their ideas into real products or even businesses.

At the end of the program, the winning teams will receive cash prizes and will have the opportunity to undergo an internship program at Azercell.

Azercell supports young talents in the development of the country's startup ecosystem and offers them ample opportunities to succeed as entrepreneurs. For this purpose, the company continues its cooperation with ADA University, which works diligently in training startups in Information Technologies.

It is possible to watch the interview of the team members selected for the project through the following link: https://shorturl.at/nopO7

---

