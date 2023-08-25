President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Lachin district

25 August 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Lachin district, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of “Mishni” and “Alkhasli” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenergy OJSC.

The head of state and the First Lady examined the progress of construction of the Lachin International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the ongoing works carried out in the 38-76 kilometer section of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a hotel complex to be built near the city of Lachin, and the inauguration of a furniture factory in the industrial zone of the Lachin district, got acquainted with the activities of the prefabricated modular house production facility and the small-horned animal keeping pen, attended the opening of a shooting pavilion of “Hojazfilm” creative studio, the Lachin district secondary school No.2 after major overhaul and the “Hakari Fish Farm”.

