Red Bull's Max Verstappen claims pole position for Austrian Grand Prix

1 July 2023 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen on Friday took pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix in the Formula One, Azernews reports.

Back-to-back world champion Verstappen pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.048 seconds in Friday's qualifying session at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring to guarantee the lead spot with a time of a minute and 4.391 seconds.

On Sunday, Ferrari pair Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start behind Verstappen.

Leclerc will start second, and Sainz qualified third for the Austrian GP.

The 2023 Austrian Grand Prix that will be run over 71 laps of the 4.318-kilometer (2.68-mile) Red Bull Ring on Sunday has been scheduled to begin at 1300GMT.

---

