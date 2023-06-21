U-21 team of Azerbaijan missed the victory in the friendly match

21 June 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-21 football players, who are in a training camp in Baku, played a friendly match, Azernews reports.

The team headed by Samir Aliyev met with the U-23 team of Kyrgyzstan.

The winner was not determined in the match played in Dalga Arena - 1:1.

Murad Valiyev opened the score in the 61st minute. However, the guests avoided defeat with Mirlan Berberdinov's goal in the 79th minute.

We should note that the U-21 team of Azerbaijan previously lost to their Turkish peers with a score of 0:1.

---

