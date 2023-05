8 May 2023 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on her official instagram page about the visit to Susha with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The post reads:

"Viaducts, tunnels - news shape of road to Shusha. 08.05.2023."



