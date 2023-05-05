Azerbaijani President, First Lady visit Khojavand district

5 May 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Khojavand district.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the tourism projects to be implemented in the village of Tugh.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Center and the first residential quarter here.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then got acquainted with the reconstruction project of the secondary school in the Hadrut settlement, and attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the first residential quarter.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the Tourism Information Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Administrative Center.

The head of state inaugurated the 8.2-km section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway, the Hadrut “Govshaq” substation and the Digital Management Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Pirahmadli, the Fuzuli district.

The head of state opened the 12.3-km section of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, and laid the foundation stone for the village of Dadali.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz