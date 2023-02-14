Azerbaijani envoy in France meets colleagues in Paris [PHOTO]

14 February 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Paris Leyla Abdullayeva met with Italian and Djiboutian counterparts and took part in the annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, Azernews reports via Twitter.

"I thank my colleagues Ambassador Emanuela d'Alessandro and Ambassador Ayeid Mousseid Yahya for the fruitful discussions on issues related to bilateral cooperation and the regional situation," the tweet said.

She also took part in the annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, where she emphasized the multiculturalism of Azerbaijan.

"A pleasure to participate in the annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France. All my thanks to Yonathan Arfi for the invitation. Azerbaijan - is a modern, secular, multicultural country where Muslims, Jews & Christians live in harmony," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz