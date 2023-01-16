President highlights Azerbaijan's energy potential at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

16 January 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

“We in Azerbaijan developed renewable sources of energy not in order to provide our energy security. We did it many years ago. Today, Azerbaijan not only satisfies all its needs with energy, but also is exporting crude oil, oil products, natural gas, petrochemicals, and electricity,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“Our program with respect to renewables has a completely different agenda. First, because it is enormous potential. Second, because it will help us to diversify our export and, of course, it will create a new eco-friendly sector of our economy,” the president emphasized.

