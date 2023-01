4 January 2023 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

The statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated January 3, 2023, regarding the peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankandi road, passing near Shusha, is completely unfounded and is aimed at causing bewilderment of international partners on this issue by artificially exacerbating the situation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Press Service reported.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz