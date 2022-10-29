Photo exhibition titled "17 Faces of Action" opens at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTO]

29 October 2022 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A photo exhibition entitled "17 Faces of Action" opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, by the initiative of the Director-General of the UN Geneva Office Tatiana Valovaya and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Association of Swiss Women & Empowerment on October 28, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Valovaya informed about the process of implementing the above photo exhibition, noting that the exhibition is the reflection of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Azerbaijan was the first to respond to the initiative to hold the photo exhibition - "17 Faces of Action ". Therefore, the first exhibition opened today in Baku is unique and most symbolic. Seventeen Azerbaijani women very actively promote the Sustainable Development Goals, thus participating in creation of a more fair world,” she said. “We hope that that this initiative will be implemented by other UN countries. I express my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for their support in organizing the exhibition.”

The project’s goal is to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, promote the implementation of 17 sustainable development goals, which Azerbaijan has also joined. The Sustainable Development Goals, announced by the UN in 2015, consist of 17 goals and 169 targets which will help create significant opportunities for human development and the sustainability of global development by protecting the Earth for 15 years.

The Sustainable Development Goals bring forward a wide range of social needs, including education, social protection and employment opportunities, as well as combating climate change and protecting the environment. These goals and objectives are to end poverty in all its forms and manifestations for the benefit of mankind, to ensure the sustainable management of sustainable consumption and production, to meet the needs of present and future generations by protecting the Earth from degradation, to support peaceful, fair and non-discriminatory societies free from fear and violence.

In order to promote 17 sustainable development goals, the "Success Story", "Don't neglect helping others", "Symbol of Peace", "Only Forward!" and other sections of the exhibition showcase portraits of 17 Azerbaijani women who live in different regions of Azerbaijan and have achieved success in one area or another, as well as the values, history, and modern development of the country.

The project has been implemented in Azerbaijan for the first time and will be implemented in 16 more countries during 2022-2023. From each country, 17 women who represent the values ​​and culture of their people and are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals will be selected. Following the national exhibitions, the Palace of Nations in Geneva will host an exhibition featuring 17 selected women from 17 countries in 2023.

