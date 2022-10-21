UN expert shocked by Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

21 October 2022 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Deputy Chief at the SCA Secretary Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Afarin Shahidzadeh, participating in the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen, was shocked by what she had witnessed in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend reports.

She made the remark while speaking to reporters during the trip to Aghdam.

"Such criminal acts are unacceptable. These lands have been occupied for 30 years [liberated following second Karabakh War in 2020], atrocities committed here constitute war crimes, and there can be no question of any human rights," Shahidzadeh said.

