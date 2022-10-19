Archimedes screw turbine Hydro Power Plant launched in Zangilan

19 October 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony to launch Archimedes screw turbine Hydro Power Plant in Zangilan.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov informed the President and the First Lady of the Plant.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Plant.

Archimedes Screws Turbines are a new form of small hydroelectric power plant that can be applied even in low head sites. ASTs offer a clean and renewable source of energy and are safer for wildlife and especially fish than other hydro generation options.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz