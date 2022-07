24 July 2022 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev once again expressed his support to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in connection with the recent events in Karakalpakstan.

This was stated during a telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Will be updated

---

