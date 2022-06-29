Chairman of Senate of Supreme Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

29 June 2022 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On June 28, Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzilya Narbayeva arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries were flying, she was met by the First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, the head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan inter-parliamentary relations Eldar Ibragimov, the ambassadors of both countries Huseyn Guliyev, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov and other officials.

As part of the visit, Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzilya Narbayeva will hold a number of meetings with officials of the country, take part in the Baku Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, a business forum of women entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The official visit will end on July 2.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz