By Trend

The EU is happy to share European culture with Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador Peter Mikhalko said at the opening of Eurovillage in the Seaside National Park of Baku on May 14, Trend reports.

"Eurovillage is a window to Europe, an opportunity to see, learn and enjoy the diverse culture of the EU. We are happy to share this holiday with our Azerbaijani friends and let them know about the strong partnership which the EU and Azerbaijan are building together," Michalko noted.

The First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev speaking at the event noted that culture is one of the tools that drives achievements of the country.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan is home to some cultures and peoples.

"In this sense, Eurovillage has a special symbolic meaning. The EU is an important partner of Azerbaijan not only economically, but also culturally. Azerbaijan is open to new cultural values," he said.

After a long break, EuroVillage is returning to the Baku Seaside National Park, providing the public with an exciting opportunity to learn more about the EU, its values ​​and activities, including long-term cooperation and partnership with Azerbaijan.

Guests of EuroVillage will be able to learn more about the EU by visiting the stands of its member countries and getting acquainted with the projects supported by the EU in Azerbaijan in the areas of education, regional development, healthcare, and others.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz