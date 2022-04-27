Samad Seyidov, the head of Azerbaijan's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has urged Armenia to honor the commitments made at a meeting of the two countries' leaders in Brussels on April 6, Azertag has reported.

Seyidov made the remarks during the discussion of the Bureau's report on the first day of the PACE spring session, the report added.

Recalling the agreements reached between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the Brussels meeting, Seyidov stressed that Azerbaijan has done and will continue to do everything possible to achieve peace in the region and that it is now time to reconcile and build trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He added that the new reality in the region has created opportunities for peace.

Despite the fact that Armenia's prime minister has welcomed Azerbaijan's peace initiative, the remarks made by members of the Armenian delegation contradict their prime minister's position as well as the national interests of Armenians who want peace in the region, Seyidov underlined.

“Our colleague from Armenia is again trying to divert this organization from its main goal, to tarnish everything related to Turkey and Azerbaijan,” Seyidov said in response to his Armenian counterpart.

He added that why doesn't the Armenian MP mention that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was attacked by Armenians, that a statue of Nazi Njde was erected in the center of Yerevan, that one million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs have not been able to return to their homes, that the territories liberated by Azerbaijan have been mined, and that civilians and military personnel have lost their lives.

“We need to put an end to talking about war and revanchist ideas. The values of the Council of Europe must be observed,” Seyidov stressed.

The head of the delegation said that Azerbaijan is against being a member of the committee on the conflict between member states. A special committee for reconciliation must be established between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he said.

"If many years ago the international community had reacted correctly to the occupation of another state's territory and ethnic cleansing against it, these events would not have happened in Georgia, Crimea and Ukraine," Seyidov underlined.

Noting that it is time for peace in the region, the Azerbaijani MP called on his Armenian counterparts to be peaceful and Armenians to think about peace in the same way as Azerbaijanis do.

Furthermore, in his speech at the plenary session of the organization, Kamal Jafarov, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, said that the European Union accepts the post-conflict realities that emerged in the region following the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.

Describing the results of both Brussels meetings as positive, Jafarov highlighted that the European Union is currently working to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and Azerbaijan highly appreciates this move.

He added that the final communiqué of the Council of the European Union does not contain the words "Nagorno-Karabakh" and "conflict", because there is no conflict, the conflict has already been resolved. As a result of the Brussels meeting, an agreement was reached on the delimitation of borders and the establishment of working groups on a peace agreement.

According to Jafarov, one of the most important developments of recent days is Armenia's acceptance of the post-conflict realities. Armenia has accepted five key principles proposed by Azerbaijan in connection with the peace agreement, he stressed.

"We consider these agreements to be positive, but Armenia must prove its seriousness on the table. At the same time, Armenia must take seriously its commitments on [the opening of] regional communications, take practical measures and be sincere. Some 80 percent of the mine maps provided by Armenia to Azerbaijan are inaccurate. We realize that Armenia did so in order to project a false picture to the world community, "Jafarov emphasized.

He emphasized that if they had not been told in time, 21 people - locals visiting their wrecked homes - could have been killed by landmines laid by Armenians in liberated Kalbajar's Gunashli village.

The MP added that the preliminary investigations revealed that the anti-tank mine was planted in the area between November 10 to 25, 2020, to cause mass casualties against the civilians, who would return to their homes following Kalbajar’s handover as a result of a trilateral statement signed by the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders to end the war in 2020.

Jafarov called on PACE not to remain silent on mine issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels on April 6.

The meeting was held for a continuation of the discussions on the situation in the South Caucasus region and the development of EU relations with both countries.

The leaders reviewed developments since their last meeting in Brussels in December 2021 and their videoconference in February 2022 with French President Emmanuel Macron. They reviewed progress on the implementation of undertaken commitments. The leaders discussed the recently reported tensions and reiterated the necessity of adhering fully to the provisions of the 9/10 November 2020 trilateral statement.

Both Aliyev and Pashinyan have expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.