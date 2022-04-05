By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) have signed a document on the search for Azerbaijanis missing since the early 1990s and 2020.

The Protocol of Intent was signed at the Shahriyar Cultural Center of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service during a press conference on the search for missing persons during the first and second Karabakh wars.

The document was signed by State Security Service Chief Ali Naghiyev and ICMP Director-General Kathryne Bomberger, Azerbaijani State Commission Secretary Ismayil Akhundov said.

Under the document, the International Commission will assist the State Commission in the search for missing persons.

Akhundov added that after the second Karabakh war, upon President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the state commission had been tasked to find and exhume human remains of the first Karabakh war.

Practical work in accordance with the Protocol of Intent will start in the near future, he added.

Armenian responsibility for missing people

Speaking at the event, Kathryne Bomberger said that if Azerbaijan takes Armenia to the International Court of Justice in connection with the missing persons, the ICMP will support Azerbaijan's fair position.

She stressed that this issue is regulated by an international convention, and the countries are responsible for finding missing persons in this context.

"If Azerbaijan takes Armenia to the International Court on the discovery of people who went missing during the first and second Karabakh wars, the ICMP will protect the interests of Azerbaijan," she said.

The director-general noted the importance of this issue in terms of protecting the rights of the families of the missing people.

Bomberger added that the ICMP hopes that Azerbaijan and Armenia will agree on discovering the remains of missing persons.

"The ICMP has earlier conducted research on this issue in the Western Balkans, and our cooperation has yielded good results. We believe that these countries will also be able to reach an agreement in this regard," Bomberger stressed.

Missing people in numbers

Further during the event, Akhundov said that 3,890 people went during the first Karabakh war and six – during the second Karabakh war.

“Meanwhile, six Azerbaijanis went missing during the Second Karabakh War. The commission received an appeal in this regard as well. Work on the search for the missing is currently underway," Akhundov added.

He noted that the work with the ICMP to search for these people has started.

Delivering a speech at the event, the director-general noted that about 4,000 people went missing during the conflict in the 1990s.

"Identification of the missing is possible; it requires joint action of the state and other relevant agencies. It’s important to conduct scientific research in this direction. After arriving in Baku, we met with the Azerbaijani president, the foreign minister, and other officials. ICMP believes that our cooperation in the search for missing Azerbaijani citizens will yield high results," Bomberger said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz