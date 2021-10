By Trend

After the victory in the second Karabakh war, a new main goal of Azerbaijan is the restoration of Karabakh, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul.

