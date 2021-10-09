Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand region on October 9, Azertag has reported.

During the visit, the president laid the foundation for a new 35-kilovolt substation and a new mosque in Hahdrut.

As part of the visit to Hadrut setllement, Aliyev viewed the ongoing construction on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, the Tugh-Hadrut and the Fuzuli-Hadrut roads.

The visit takes place on the first anniversary of Hadrut's liberation from the Armenian occupation on October 9.

