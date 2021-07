President Ilham Aliyev visited Goranboy city as part of his visit to the country's western regions on July 22, Azertag reported today.

He inaugurated Goranboy Olympic Sports Stadium and Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy region.

The head of state visited a monument erected to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers on it.



