President Ilham Aliyev has said that the EU is a close partner of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Baku on July 18.

The president said that the natural gas exports to the European market will grow.

Aliyev added that the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project has become a historically significant event.

story will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz