Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a historic visit to the liberated city of Shusha and signed a historical declaration in the heart of the Nagorno-Karabakh region – Shusha on June 15, Trend reports.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations was signed between the two fraternal and friendly countries on a very important date for Azerbaijan on June 15 - the National Salvation Day, 100 years after the Treaty of Kars.

the story will be updated.

