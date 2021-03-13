By Trend

Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team will take part in the 37th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports referring to the European Gymnastics website.

According to the preliminary application, 14 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the competition. Eight gymnasts will perform for Azerbaijan in the adult age group, and six gymnasts in the junior category.

More than 350 gymnasts, representing 40 nations, will compete at the 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics. This year’s event will be held in the Bulgarian city of Varna on June 9-13, 2021.

As reported, 225 seniors (102 individuals and 21 groups) and 24 junior groups have registered.

