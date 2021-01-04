By Trend

The UNESCO website presented a list of distance learning platforms, e-websites, and educational applications to facilitate the learning process of students in connection with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education.

The UNESCO included the educational platform used in Azerbaijan during the pandemic into the list.

The list also includes the nationwide Polyup platform for developing math and counting skills.

