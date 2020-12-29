By Trend

The next meeting of the autumn session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan has begun work, Trend reports.

The session in the third reading discusses the package of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021.

The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:

- the bill ‘On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On the minimum subsistence level for 2021 in Azerbaijan’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On the level of need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2021’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On the budgetary system’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On social insurance’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On labor pensions’ (third reading);

- the bill ‘On social benefits’ (third reading);

- the cost estimate of the Parliament for 2021;

- the cost estimate of the Chamber of Accounts for 2021;

- the bill on the amendment to the ‘Statute on the service in the customs authorities’, approved by law #768-IQ of December 7, 1999 (third reading);

- the bill on the amendment to the law ‘On road transport’;

- the bill on the amendment to the law ‘On bankruptcy and ruin’ (second reading);

- the bill on amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan (second reading);

- the bill on the amendment to the law ‘On public debt’ (second reading).

