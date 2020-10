"The glorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated from occupation Arish village of Fuzuli district, Doshulu village of Jabrayil district, Edisha, Dudukchu, Edilli, Chiraguz villages of Khojavand district. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

--

