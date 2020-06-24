By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Ganja for a visit, the presidential website reported on June 24.

During the visit, the president and first lady laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the centre of the city of Ganja.

Furthermore, President Aliyev and first lady have attended the opening of artificial marble and granite production plant of NB Procurement and Trade LLC in the city of Ganja. The president and first lady have been informed about the activity of the enterprise.

Then, the president launched the plant.

At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction of residential complex built by the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) in the territory of the city of Ganja.

The president and first lady were informed of the construction progress at the complex.

