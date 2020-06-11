By Ayya Lmahamad

Reconstruction on the thermal power plant in Mingachevir is nearing completion, Azerenergy’s press service reports on June 10.

According to the information, each of eight power units of the power plant, with installed capacity of 300 megawatts, are separately in the status of a power plant.

Before the accident on July 2018, the capacity of each power unit was 190-250 megawatts, and after the reconstruction this figure is over 300 megawatts.

Moreover, the nominal capacity of the power plant has been restored and has reached 2400 megawatts. It operated at a capacity of 1,680 megawatts before the reconstruction. After the reconstruction, in winter mode each unit will be able to increase its capacity to 310-330 megawatts.

At the same time, the 330 kilovolt substation, which was damaged in 2018, has been completely reconstructed and a new control center has been built. Furthermore, reconstruction at one of the country’s large 500 kilovolt substations, located at the “Azerbaijan” thermal power plant, has been completed.

Additionally, the concrete layer of the water canal was restored, a new bridge and a road across the “Karabakh” canal were built. The six-storied engineering building of the station was also completely reconstructed. The main control center with modern control system was built at the power plant.

Likewise, work has been completed in the nitrogen-oxygen, air compressor-oil and jet units, as well as in the chemical shop.

As a result of the implemented measures, the operation term of the largest thermal power plant in the South Caucasus is extended for at least 20 years.

An accidnet that took place on July 3, 2018 in thermal power plant in Mingechevir city resulted in power supply cut off in 39 cities and regions across the country.

The Ministry of Energy and "Azerenergy" in the second half of 2018 signed a contract with the German VPC to conduct a technical audit of the Azerbaijan thermal power plant, development of the general plan for the rehabilitation of this plant, as well as optimization of electricity transmission in the system of Azerenergy.

