By Trend

The coronavirus pandemic requires a global response because it is a global threat, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev during the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council through videoconferencing, Trend reports.

“Since the first days of the pandemic, we have witnessed some countries and international organizations being confused by the coronavirus and choosing the path of self-closure. In the current circumstances of the global pandemic, the world needs solidarity and cooperation,” said the head of state.

He noted that Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Restrictive measures were taken in accordance with the prevailing conditions. At the beginning of this year, the Task Force was set up under the Cabinet of Ministers on my executive order. Starting from 3 March, teaching in all educational institutions of the country was suspended until 20 April. All public events planned in the country were postponed or canceled. A special regime which envisaged a series of social isolation measures was introduced on 14 March and a special quarantine regime on 24 March,” said the head of state.

Azerbaijan’s president noted that the activities of shopping and entertainment centers were suspended, people were not allowed to enter parks and public places of recreation.

“The operation of intercity transport and the Baku underground was completely suspended. Since 5 April, a restriction on movement was introduced in the country. With the exception of persons involved in the activities of a number of public and private institutions, all other citizens are allowed to leave their places of residence in specific cases and within a certain time interval using an SMS-based permit system,” said the head of state.