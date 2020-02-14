First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the national Greco-Roman wrestling team who won 2 gold and 4 bronze medals at the European Championship held in Rome, Italy.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Our next greatest achievement in the field of sports! The national Greco-Roman wrestling team of Azerbaijan won 6 medals for the first time in history and ranked second in the overall medal table at the European Championship held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

I sincerely congratulate the athletes who have brought this glorious joy of victory to the Azerbaijani people - gold medalists Sanan Suleymanov and Rafig Huseynov, bronze medal holders Eldaniz Azizli, Murad Bazarov, Ulvi Ganizade and Islam Abbasov and their coaches, and wish them new successes and victories.”

