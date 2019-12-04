By Trend

Dissolution of the parliament is a step towards strengthening effectiveness of public administration in Azerbaijan, Russian political analyst Alexander Hoffmann told Trend on Dec. 4.

"While taking active efforts to carry out comprehensive reforms, Azerbaijani political leadership faced with the inactivity of the country’s parliament, not ready for the renewed structure of the country’s political and economic system,” the analyst said.

“In this regard, dissolution of the parliament is a logical and appropriate step both in the process of enhancing the effectiveness of the functioning of the public administration system in Azerbaijan and the country’s further democratic development associated with the new generation, which will replace the current one as a result of ongoing personnel reforms," Hoffmann added.

“After the renewal of the legislative body, the strategy of reforming the state system, being implemented by the Azerbaijani political leadership, will enter the final phase,” the analyst said.

"The attention of the expert community will continue to be drawn to Azerbaijan’s successful experience in the implementation of political transformations in the post-Soviet area, where, as a rule, there are problems with such processes," Hoffmann said.

Azerbaijani president’s request on complying of the dissolution of the parliament upon the decision of the Azerbaijani parliament dated December 2, 2019, and titled "On the appeal to the Azerbaijani president in connection with calling early elections to the Azerbaijani parliament" was considered at the meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court on Dec. 4.

Following the meeting, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court decided that the decision to dissolve the parliament conforms with the country’s Constitution.

