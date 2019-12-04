By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the Parliament’s dissolution following the legislative body’s appeal to the president to dissolve it was in line with the country’s constitution.

On December 2, the Parliament asked the president to dissolve it and to reschedule early elections. The parliament’s decision to dissolve itself was initiated by the ruling YAP party during the parliament’s session on November 28.

The Constitutional Court’s resolution states that the dissolution of the parliament by the president upon the decision of the Azerbaijani parliament made on December 2, 2019 "On appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the appointment of early elections to the Azerbaijani parliament" shall be considered in accordance with Article 98 of the Constitution of the Azerbaijani Republic.

The session of the Constitutional Court was chaired by Head of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev. The rapporteur at the meeting was judge Rafael Gvaladze, the secretary of the meeting was Farid Aliyev.

The following parties were participating in the proceedings of the Constitutional Court: representative of the party that filed the request - Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Gunduz Karimov; representatives of the responding party - Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, MP Ali Huseynli, Office Head of Azerbaijani Parliament Safa Mirzeyev; expert - associate professor of the Chair of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law of the Baku State University, Ph.D. in law Nasib Shukurov.

