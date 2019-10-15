By Trend

A Turkish version of the book of poems “You are like a flame” by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, poetess Leyla Aliyeva has been published in Ankara, Turkey.

The book was published by the Eurasian Writers Union as part of the "Promoting Azerbaijani literature” project” led by founder of Kaspi Education Company, Ph.D Sona Valiyeva.

The poems were translated into the Anatolian Turkish by famous translator and writer Matin Yildirim.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz