Azerbaijan demonstrates high rates of the social policy, Head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the remarks in Baku at the meeting with teachers, students and graduates of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized by the Caucasus Policy Analysis Center (CPAC), Trend reports on June 27.

In his lecture on “Relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union in a volatile regional environment”, he stressed that Azerbaijan is one of six countries of the Eastern Partnership program, which has recently celebrated the 10-year-anniversary since the beginning of its activity.

“Oil and gas sector is one of the main field of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU countries,” he said, stressing the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is being implemented intensively.

Jankauskas emphasized that this project will initiate the implementation of other projects. “In particular, the development of regional transport is also one of the priorities of the EU policy in Azerbaijan,” he added.

Jankauskas expressed desire for Azerbaijan and the EU to intensify the cooperation within the partnership, particularly in the tourism sector.

“The European countries have been more interested in Azerbaijan in the process of diversification of the Azerbaijani economy,” he said. Jankauskas stressed that the cooperation covers new spheres of the economy outside the traditional oil and gas sector.

He stressed that the EU is ready to conclude an agreement with Azerbaijan, which is one of the leaders in the field of twinning, which implies exchange of experience in various sectors of the economy. Within this initiatives, the EU held events with 26 ministries and departments.

Jankauskas said that in 2017, the EU citizens crossed the Azerbaijani borders 2.6 million times and the Georgian borders - seven million times.

He pointed out that this means that it is necessary to improve the tourism and education sectors, having noted the importance of Erasmus education program for Azerbaijan to be more recognized in Europe.

