By Trend

The resources that Azerbaijan has, help to provide citizens with healthier food, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at the II Baku International Conference on Food Safety May 17.

He said that the processes that are taking place in the world also affect Azerbaijan.

“The population of Azerbaijan has reached 10 million people,” he noted. “On the other hand, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories are under occupation. These lands are quite fertile, but the country cannot use them, and therefore the land potential associated with agricultural production is 20 percent less.”

The deputy prime minister noted that thanks to the targeted and effective policy to ensure food safety of the population, the problem of food safety in Azerbaijan has been fundamentally solved.

“This problem doesn’t exist for Azerbaijan, the right strategy has been developed to provide people with high-quality food,” said Ahmadov.

He added that thanks to developing trade relations, food products from many countries are supplied to the domestic market of Azerbaijan, and therefore the issue of the safety of food products supplied to Azerbaijan is being actualized.

“Therefore, I believe that very serious responsibilities are upon the Food Safety Agency,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will contribute to providing citizens with safe, healthy food through domestic production and the establishment of norms for the import of food products in accordance with even higher standards.

---

