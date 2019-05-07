By Trend

A Cooperation Contract was signed by Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Huawei, one of the largest Chinese multinational telecommunications companies.

The contract envisages establishment of the ICT Academy at BHOS and free of cost supplies of computer equipment and software programmes for a state-of-the-art laboratory to be an integral part of the Academy.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Wang Chungang, Counsellor, Economic and Commercial Counsellor’s Office, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Azerbaijan, Mr. Wen Guohui, Attaché, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Lu Canlin, CEO, Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan, Mr. Tao Ziven, Programme Manager, Ms. Zhong Jing, Accountant Manager, Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan, as well as BHOS students and senior staff.

Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov pointed out that His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during his official visit to China this April, met with Mr. Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei’s Board of Directors, and underscored the company’s substantial contribution to strengthening bilateral economic relations and creating prospects for further cooperation.

Rector expressed his appreciation to Huawei for providing support in creating the ICT Academy and its laboratory at BHOS and emphasised an indispensable role of this cooperation in crafting skills of students of the Process Automation Engineering Department to cultivate them as highly-qualified specialists. He noted that the cooperation contract will result in launching the ICT Academy with its cutting-edge laboratory soon, and students will be able to utilize the new lab facility.

In his welcoming speech, Mr. Wang Chungang, Counsellor, Economic and Commercial Counsellor’s Office, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Azerbaijan, mentioned that such strong bilateral relations further galvanise cooperation between the both countries, and expressed his hope for sustaining new partnership opportunities.

Mr. Lu Canlin, CEO, Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan, spoke highly of the close collaboration evolving between the company and BHOS, and expressed his excitement in participating in the establishment of the laboratory of the ICT Academy. He assured the company’s willingness to support students who are specialised in automation in their aspiration to advance their knowledge and wished them every success.

A legal basis for cooperation between BHOS and Huawei was laid on 23 January 2019 while signing a Memorandum of Understanding, which offers BHOS students internship opportunities within the company to help them use their talents and fosters knowledge sharing between the company’s specialists and students.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Chinese multinational conglomerate specialized in telecommunications equipment, consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, and technology-based services and products. The company produces in 170 countries; it has built over 1500 networks, serving one-third of the world’s population.

