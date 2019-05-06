By Trend

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) students met with the representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and discussed a range of issues pertaining to ecology, environment protection, environmental volunteering and cooperation with students.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed students and the Ministry representatives and pointed out that environment issues are always considered and awareness oriented events are continuously hosted by the Higher School.

Rector mentioned the current worldwide anti-plastic campaign and stressed that plastic products lead to an environmental misbalance and, while particularly emphasizing that petroleum and chemical industry is excessively causing detrimental effects on the environment, encouraged the perspective engineers to protect ecology and seriously consider the industry’s environmental dimensions.

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Novruz Guliyev informed students about the scope of activities carried out by the ministry in the area of ecology. Given the priority of launching an environmental volunteering initiative, the ministry intends to convene a series of meetings with students from various universities. He pointed out that students are a young and leading power and their role in raising awareness about the volunteering initiative is evident.

While wrapping up the meeting, Novruz Guliyev informed about the events planned for engaging environmental volunteers, which include various trips to national (protection) parks and forests, and environmental clean-up tours. He addressed students by expressing his hope for an active participation of students from all universities, particularly from BHOS, in the upcoming undertakings, and called for cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz