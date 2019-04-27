By Trend

The third free practice sessions as part of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 ended in Baku, Trend reports.

Charles Leclaire from the Ferrari team took the first place, Sebastian Vettel from the Scuderia Ferrari team took the second place, while Max Verstappen from the Red Bull Racing team took the third place.

Qualifications for the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will start at 17:00 (GMT +4).

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

