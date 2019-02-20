By Trend

There undoubtedly will be more unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) to be served against Zamira Hajiyeva, the wife of the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev, Trend reports citing an article published on Lexology.com.

Just one UWO has been served to date. The UK authorities claim that income of Hajiyeva’s husband as a state employee could not support her purchases of a $15 million home in London’s Tony Knightsbridge neighborhood and a $14 million golf course and estate near Ascot, reads the article.

The High Court of Justice in London dismissed Hajiyeva’s challenge to the UWO in October 2018.

UK authorities have said that the pipeline of potential UWOs numbers approximately 90 to 100, and the Home Office Impact Assessment (conducted before UWOs came into force) anticipated around 20 applications per year.

The UK’s first use of an UWO in October against Zamira Hajiyeva, the wife of an Azerbaijani banker jailed for corruption, revealed that she had arrived in the UK on an investor visa in 2010.

Hajiyeva became the first person to be served a UWO by the National Crime Agency in 2018. The UWO means she has to explain the origin of her fortune.

Hajiyeva was demanded to submit a declaration for a villa worth £25 million, but she could not provide information. As a result, the property was confiscated by a court decision.

Later it was revealed at Westminster Magistrates Court in London that Hajiyeva was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police acting on an extradition request from the authorities in the Azerbaijan capital, Baku. Soon after that she was freed on bail.

