Once again Azerbaijan witnessed the double standards prevailing in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Sevinj Fataliyeva said April 25.

“In case of any insignificant event in Azerbaijan, PACE discusses it for many days,” she said. “But PACE does not touch upon and does not discuss the current serious processes in Armenia.”

"Today Armenia is on the brink of a precipice,” she said. “The position of people is a priority in the struggle between people and government. The current processes in that country are also important for us. These processes affect the region, the agenda of PACE."

Fataliyeva said that PACE immediately expresses its position on the current events in the world.

"When rallies are held in the Middle East and other countries and the people's position and will are not taken into account, PACE, other international structures immediately react and demand to establish democracy in those countries and ensure freedoms,” she said.

“However, no statement is made regarding Armenia; the situation in that country is not analyzed,” the MP said, adding that this shows the weakness of PACE.

Armenian opposition launched mass protests against the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan for prime minister of the country. Rallies have been held in Yerevan since April 13. Sargsyan resigned on April 23 amid protests. The opposition accuses Sargsyan of poor governance and deteriorating economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

