The presidential election has reflected the will of the Azerbaijani people, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his inauguration ceremony on April 18.

“Dear Ladies and Gentlemen! First of all, I would like to once again express deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani people for showing high confidence in me in this election. I have always felt and feel the support of the Azerbaijani people. This support gives me strength. I rely on this support, and I want to once again assure the people that I will continue to serve to the people, to the Motherland with dignity,” said the head of state.

"The presidential election has reflected the will of the Azerbaijani people. The Azerbaijani people appreciated the work done, voted for the work done, for development, progress, security and our future development,” said the president.

The head of state noted that the election was held fairly and transparently.

The polls conducted by local and international organizations before the election and the exit-polls carried out by international and local organizations on the election day coincide with the official results of the election, said President Aliyev.

“This once again shows that the election reflects our people’s will, their opinion,” added the head of state.

“On the eve of the 2003 presidential election, I addressed the people saying that if the people express confidence in me, I will stay devoted to the policy of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and will continue this policy. I am proud that the people believed in me, supported me, and I, for my part, kept my words,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that comprehensive development has been ensured in Azerbaijan over the last 15 years.

“The main condition of this is that we follow the path of the national leader. The path established by him is the only right path. Azerbaijan’s history of independence is the evident proof of that. By following this path, we have made great strides over the last 15 years. Azerbaijani people have lived in security and stability,” said the head of state.

