India supports Azerbaijan’s position in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister made the remarks at the press conference following the meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in Baku April 4.

Mammadyarov said that during today's meetings Swaraj was updated about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"I can say that India supports Azerbaijan's position both in documents signed within the Non-Aligned Movement and in other documents," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

