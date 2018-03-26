By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

“I was deeply saddened by news of numerous human casualties as a result of a fire in a shopping center in the city of Kemerovo.

I express my sincere condolences to you, relatives and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz