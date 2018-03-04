By Trend

Confession by one of the leaders of the Armenian lobby on the Khojaly genocide during hearings on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait events at the California State Senate, organized by the radical Armenian lobby in the US, demonstrates Armenians’ realization of their responsibility for the events in Khojaly, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazada told Trend March 4.

During the hearings, Western Region Director of the Armenian Assembly of America, Mihran Toumajan, said in his speech that Armenia committed massacre against the peaceful Azerbaijani population in Khojaly.

Mirzazada said that this fact should be recognized sooner or later.

“Armenian nationalists are already beginning to realize how much responsibility they took upon themselves when they committed the tragedy in Khojaly. The Azerbaijani people will never forget the tragedy in Khojaly. This genocide will always be a heavy charge for Armenians,” the MP noted.

Mirzazada also said that Armenians can not mislead the world community regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh issue with the same success as before.

“The world community already knows the truth about these events. Moreover, there are Azerbaijani patriots who are able to oppose the Armenian speculations with facts and evidences before any audience,” he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz