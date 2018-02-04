Trend:

On February 4, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Sekuta and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, Andrew Chaufer, got acquainted with the conditions created in the block built in the Masazir settlement for IDPs, Trend reports.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for the Refugees and IDPs Affairs Fuad Huseynov informed diplomats on the works carried out in Azerbaijan to improve the living conditions of refugees and IDPs.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz