Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for February has been announced.

The Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reports that the average monthly temperature and precipitation will be close to the climate norm.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+6°C (+1+6°C at nights, -2-7 degrees of frost on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, from 1 degrees of frost to 4 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (21-24 mm).

The average monthly temperature in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is expected to be from 1 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat (+2+7°C at nights, +10+15 degrees on some days, -16-20 degrees of frost on the mountainous areas, +5+10 degrees of heat in the daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days), which is close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate normal (11-29 mm), but slightly higher in some places.

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions average monthly temperature is expected to be from 1 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat (0+5°C at nights, -10-18 degrees of frost on some days, +5+10°C in the daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days) which is close to climate norm. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (25-35 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+5°C (from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at nights, -5-10 degrees of frost on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (15-36 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions average monthly temperature is expected to be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat (0-5 degrees of frost at night, -8-13 degrees on some days, -19-24 degrees of frost on mountainous areas, +7+12°C in the daytime, from -2 C of frost to +3°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (24-55 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions average monthly temperature is expected to be +4+7°C (0+5°C at nights, -2-7 degrees of frost on some days, +10+15°C in the daytime, 0+5 C on some days) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (21-35 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+6°C (0+5°C at nights, 2-7 degrees on some days, -15-20 degrees of frost on the mountains, +7+12°C in the daytime, 0+4 C on some days) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (44-105 mm).

